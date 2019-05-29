Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,119 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

