Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $84.74 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $84,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 56.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/pictet-asset-management-ltd-has-84-74-million-stake-in-prologis-inc-pld.html.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.