Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 259,016 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,088,613 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 259,016 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $110,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $187,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,185 shares of company stock worth $7,746,530. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

