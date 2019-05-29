Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,238,000 after buying an additional 211,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,743,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,815. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

