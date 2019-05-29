Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Metlife by 4,191.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $274,580,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Metlife by 4,021.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,329 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Metlife by 2,954.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,311,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Metlife by 833.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,235,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.39.

NYSE MET opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

