Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QEP. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

NYSE:QEP opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. QEP Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.09.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/pinnacle-associates-ltd-raises-position-in-qep-resources-inc-qep.html.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.