PLx Pharma (PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 5.26.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). PLx Pharma had a positive return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 1,507.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Valentino bought 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $248,662.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 397,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

