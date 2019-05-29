PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70.03 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $70,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total value of $939,897.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,306 shares of company stock worth $26,869,558. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

