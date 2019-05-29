PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,864 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $115,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,741,528,000 after buying an additional 317,875 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,672,000 after buying an additional 196,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,501,000 after buying an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $167.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

