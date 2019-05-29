Polarityte Inc (PTE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.80). Polarityte posted earnings of ($1.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($3.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.