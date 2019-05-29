Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited Reduced by B. Riley (SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SFL opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 12,841.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 9,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

