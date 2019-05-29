Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. (APA) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Apache stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apache has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apache by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

