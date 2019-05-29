Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co (SM) Lowered by Analyst

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SM. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 3.03. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,531.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 592,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.