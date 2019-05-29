QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00390876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.01715816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00146325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014253 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

