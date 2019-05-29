QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $24.43 and $18.94. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $41.82 million and $13.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $772.15 or 0.08865719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038374 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001751 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,716,585 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

