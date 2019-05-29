Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,081 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

