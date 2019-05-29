Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 603.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $755,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,312. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

