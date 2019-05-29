Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,202,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the third quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 68.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 235,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 98.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123,426 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

