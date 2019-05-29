Raymond James (RJF) Holdings Trimmed by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,683,000 after buying an additional 182,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,557,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,040,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,705,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 60,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,481,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 28,073 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $2,554,362.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,480.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,156 shares of company stock worth $9,951,492 in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.58. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

