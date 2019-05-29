Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Given $12.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 88,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

