ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $53.57 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $53.57 million and $1.35 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bisq, C-Patex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01989252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00054586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00326263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005573 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015483 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

