Renault (RNO) Given a €58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.01 ($89.55).

RNO opened at €56.50 ($65.70) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

