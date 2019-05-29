Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CSFB set a C$116.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$122.00.

CM stock opened at C$103.68 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$99.51 and a 1-year high of C$125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

