Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dril-Quip, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

NYSE DRQ opened at $41.20 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,470,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 518.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 609,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 122,529 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

