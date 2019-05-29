Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $88,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.17. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.22 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/resources-connection-inc-recn-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.