Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Receives $35.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.83 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 11,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $180,117.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,805.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,744,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,550,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,951,000 after acquiring an additional 343,538 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,409,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

