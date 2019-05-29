Reviewing XPO Logistics (XPO) and Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.30% 11.26% 3.34% Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPO Logistics and Diamond S Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $17.28 billion 0.28 $422.00 million $3.19 16.61 Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XPO Logistics and Diamond S Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 2 13 0 2.87 Diamond S Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.91%. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.72%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Diamond S Shipping.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Diamond S Shipping on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support, inventory management and personalization services; and engineered and customized solutions and supply chain optimization services; The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

