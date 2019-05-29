Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Medifast Inc (MED)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medifast were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 303,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 158,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 95,242 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 177.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $10,153,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 95,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Medifast news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $677,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,039. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.68. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.31 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.48 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

