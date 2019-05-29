River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,785,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. 547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,257. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

