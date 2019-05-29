Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $34,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 77,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

