Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,793. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $54.75.

