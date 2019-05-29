Scroll (SCRL) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and IDAX. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00390258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.02106807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00158764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll launched on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

