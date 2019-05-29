SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 406.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SeaSpine by 546.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $76,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,636.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.06.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/seaspine-holdings-corp-spne-holdings-raised-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.