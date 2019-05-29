Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics reported narrower-than-expected loss in Q1 while revenues beat estimates.Its sole marketed drug, Adcetris, is performing well since its launch. Adcetris’ recent label expansion in frontline stage III/IV Hodgkin lymphoma and in frontline CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL) bodes well for the company. The company’s collaboration with Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris also holds promise. However, its heavy dependence solely on Adcetris for growth is a concern. The recent label expansion of Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo in the lymphoma indication will increase competition. Though the company has multiple candidates in its pipeline, maximum is in early developmental stages. Any regulatory setback for Adcetris could hurt its sales potential significantly.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

SGEN opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.22. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,596,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,328,530. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 136,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

