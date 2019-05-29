SEGRO (SGRO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price (up from GBX 720 ($9.41)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 725.64 ($9.48).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 691 ($9.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 715.20 ($9.35). The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Also, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total value of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

