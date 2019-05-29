Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 29,164 EQT Co. (EQT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3,355.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,989,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,932,069 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

In other EQT news, CFO Jimmi Sue Smith purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,539.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,897.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $566,316 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

