Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $510,000 in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

