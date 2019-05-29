Shore Capital Downgrades Bellway (BWY) to Hold

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.65)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,870 ($50.57) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 50.40 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

