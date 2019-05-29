Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (CPE) Declines By 7.0%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,904,570 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 56,895,260 shares. Approximately 23.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,008,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,401 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,929,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 1,268,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,484,000 after buying an additional 1,050,335 shares during the period.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CPE stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

