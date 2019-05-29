Short Interest in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Increases By 63.3%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,575,566 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 964,940 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

