Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,275,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 194,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/signaturefd-llc-sells-1060-shares-of-kb-financial-group-inc-kb.html.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.