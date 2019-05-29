Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 459.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

Shares of SIG opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/signet-jewelers-ltd-sig-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.