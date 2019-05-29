Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,860. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

