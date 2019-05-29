Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of Slate Retail REIT stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,089. Slate Retail REIT has a one year low of C$11.55 and a one year high of C$15.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Slate Retail REIT in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

