Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$35.13.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.80000005487805 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

