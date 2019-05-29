SM Energy Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of SM opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 3.03.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,531.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,455,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,442,000 after acquiring an additional 134,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

