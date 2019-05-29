Snovio (SNOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Snovio has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Snovio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Bibox and IDEX. Snovio has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Snovio

Snovio launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

