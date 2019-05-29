Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 30.9% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $119,575.00 and $818,501.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.01344130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00063328 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,149,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.