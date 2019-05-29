ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,065,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after purchasing an additional 445,411 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.58.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,872 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $917,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,332 shares of company stock worth $264,359,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $525.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/st-germain-d-j-co-inc-boosts-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.