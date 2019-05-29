St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in Okta Inc (OKTA)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Okta by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 744,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Okta by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 964 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $78,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock valued at $54,573,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. 18,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,864. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

